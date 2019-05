Finnish company HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Tuesday launched its budget Nokia 4.2 in India for Rs 10,990 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a sculpted-glass design and selfie-notch display; biometric face unlock; and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset.

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates.