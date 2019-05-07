New government to take up BSNL, MTNL revival plans: Sources

The Finance Ministry has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to re-examine the revival proposals for the telecom firms BSNL and MTNL and submit these to the new government that will take office after the ongoing general elections, a senior official source said on Tuesday.

This implies, according to the source, that there is no immediate move, in the next few months till a new govenrment settles down, to revive both central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Last month, the DoT had floated a draft cabinet note for consultation among ministries on the revival of BSNL and MTNL.