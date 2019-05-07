Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the second most-followed politician in the world with a social media audience of 110,912,648 million on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, a study by online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform SEMrush said on Tuesday.

The most-followed politician globally was former US President Barack Obama, who has 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

With almost 110 million followers worldwide, Modi has overtaken US President Donald Trump who has 96 million followers globally.

However, Trump is the second-most followed politician on Twitter.

“The popularity of our PM Narendra Modi is immense and the study finding depicting him as the 2nd most followed person globally after former US President Barack Obama is a culmination of this fact,” Fernando Angulo, Head of International Partnership, SEMrush, said in a statement.

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi has accumulated 12 million followers from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Out of all the social media platforms, Twitter serves as the nest of the maximum number of active political audiences, both domestic and global, says the report by SEMrush.