Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to enter the Indian Premier League final for the fifth time.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 131/4 (MS Dhoni 37 no off 29 balls, Ambati Rayudu 42 no off 37 balls, Rahul Chahar 2/14). MI 131 for 18.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 71 no off 54 balls, Imrah Tahir 2/33).