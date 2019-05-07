Giriraj surrenders in court, granted bail

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday surrendered in a Bihar court in Begusarai district in connection with violation of model code of conduct and granted bail.

According to the police Singh surrendered in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar.

Singh, who is the BJP candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, had made communal remarks on April 24 during an election meeting, where BJP President Amit Shah was also present.

Singh had said in Hindi: “Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and did not need a grave, but you will need…”

Begusarai voted in the fourth phase on April 29.

The poll panel which had issued a show-cause notice to Singh last month.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Begusarai district administration in had on April 25 booked Singh for code violation and under the Representation of the People Act for making controversial remarks against Muslims