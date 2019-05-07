Facebook removes 118 fake Russian accounts

Facebook has removed 118 accounts, Pages and Groups involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on its platform, as well as on Instagram, as part of a network emanating from Russia that focused on Ukraine and several other countries.

There were 62 Facebook accounts, 10 Pages and 25 Groups. About 34,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages and about 86,000 accounts joined at least one of these Groups, Facebook said in a statement late Monday.

“We found two separate, unconnected operations that originated in Russia and used similar tactics, creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook.