Arjun Kapoor turns entrepreneur, to empower women

Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned co-investor for a home food delivery company Foodcloud.in, which will empowering women.

“My aim at investing in Foodcloud.in is to contribute towards a larger societal purpose — of empowering the homemakers to contribute towards their family income,” Arjun said in a statement.

“It not only boosts household income leading to a better lifestyle but also drives gender parity for the woman at home or in her neighbourhood. To me, that’s a tiny step towards parity, towards empowerment in society at large,” added the “Ki & Ka” actor, who has always supported equality for women.