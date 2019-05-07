Anupam Kher is my guru: Esha Gupta

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who has clocked seven years in the film industry and has finished shooting her upcoming film “One Day” alongside Anupam Kher, says she felt privileged to work with the veteran talent as she took her acting training from him.

“Anupam Kher Sir is my guru because I have done my acting training from his school Actor Prepares. We all know that he is a delight as an actor, but he is also a great teacher,” Esha told IANS here.

“I am so happy that I got a chance to work with him. When it comes to this film ‘One Day’, life has taken a full circle because I am acting opposite my guru… It is so amazing to see how even after so many films and that huge body of work, he surrenders to the director and constantly talks on how to do a scene differently. Yes, it is indeed very special.”