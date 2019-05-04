Delhi court grants bail to Gautam Khaitan’s wife

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to lawyer Gautam Khaitan’s wife Ritu Khaitan in a money laundering and black money case.

Ritu Khaitan appeared before Special Judge Arvind Kumar in pursuance of summons issued against her.

The court asked her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount each.

Meanwhile, the court issued fresh summons to two companies — Ismax and Windfor — to appear before it as accused in the case through authorised representives on August 7.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case against Gautam Khaitan and others based on a case lodged by the Income Tax Department.

He was arrested on January 25, a week after the I-T Department searched his offices and other properties in Delhi and the National Capital Region. He was later granted bail on April 16.

Gautam Khaitan was earlier arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

He received bail in January 2015 and was re-arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He later secured bail.

The CBI chargesheet had described Khaitan as the brain behind the AgustaWestland deal.