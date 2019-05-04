Congress-SP betraying Mayawati: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress and Samajwadi Party were playing games with Mayawatis confidence.

Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh on Saturday, he said: “Congress leaders are happily sharing stage with Samajwadi Party in rallies. These people have betrayed “Behenji’ (Mayawati) so cunningly that she cannot even see through the game. A party that was staking claim to the Prime Minister’s post before polling began, is now admitting to being a vote cutter.”

Modi said that the “SP-BSP alliance had five evils – corruption, instability, communalism, dynasty and misrule”.

Citing a newspaper report which claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s one-time business partner had received offset contracts during the UPA regime – just what the Congress has been accusing Modi of orchestrating benefits for his business friend in the Rafale deal.

Modi also said that several summons had been sent to Gandhi but he had not responded. “He is probably waiting for the Congress to come to power so that the cases could be wrapped up,” he said