Will continue to do my best: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia, who won the gold medal at the Ali Aliev invitational tournament, has assured his fans that he will continue to do his best to live up to the nation’s expectations in the tournaments to come.

On Thursday, Punia showcased his trademark second period resilience as he defeated Russia’s Viktor Rassadin 13-8 in the 65 kg finals to claim the top honours in Kapiisk, Russia.

After winning the Asian Championships in Xi’an, China last week, Bajrang overcame stiff resistance from a host of local favourites over two days to prove his credentials as the world’s best wrestler in his category.

With the wins, Bajrang has cemented his place on top of the World Rankings this year and is currently the highest ranked freestyle Asian wrestler in the world.

‘I think the fact that I’m competing in three different continents in three weeks is itself an incredible feat and I’m thankful for all the support I’ve received through this period. I did have the belief that I could do well in these competitions and am pleased with my performances so far,’ Bajrang said after the win.

‘I am now looking forward to participating at Madison Square Garden and will continue to do my best to live up to the nation’s expectations in the tournaments to come,’ he added.

Bajrang will now head to New York for the Beat The Streets ‘Grapple At the Garden’ benefit on May 6 at the Madison Square Garden arena.

Bajrang has been invited for the charity event where he will take on former cadet world champion and two-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis.