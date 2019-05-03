Vikrant Massey happy with success of ‘Criminal Justice’

Actor Vikrant Massey is glad that he could make a mark with his performance in the Indian adaptation of “Criminal Justice”, and hopes it keeps getting “more and more admiration”.

Applause Entertainment’s “Criminal Justice”, which streams on Hotstar, has become the breakout show of the month based on April 2019 data, on IMDb. With an 8.2 IMDb user rating, the show entered into the Top 1000 on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter in early April.

“It is thrilling to be given so much love on IMDb which has the biggest data base for movies and series. ‘Criminal Justice’ is one of the most exciting projects I worked on as it had a very unique storyline to explore,” Vikrant said in a statement.

“The show is the most loved Indian series of the month on a website which is a hub of movies and series buffs. Recreating something is a tough task in hand as the audience always have set expectations, I am glad I could make a mark with my performance. I hope it keeps getting more and more admiration and love from the audience,” he added.

Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment has worked on the official Indian version of the British television drama series “Criminal Justice”. It has also been adapted for the US as “The Night Of” and stars John Turturro and Riz Ahmed.

The show captures Aditya Sharma’s (essayed by Vikrant) journey after one incident completely turns around his life. It is produced by BBC Studios India. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff.

Expressing his excitement, Pankaj said: “‘Criminal Justice’ is a show that is very close to my heart. When it was narrated to me, I immediately accepted it even though I had not watched the English one, as it was a very different story on the judicial system.

“My character, Madhav Mishra, has got a lot of love from the audience and over the course of shooting I was given a lot of liberty to improvise the character the way I wanted to…I couldn’t be happier with the success of the show. I hope we make the season two soon.”