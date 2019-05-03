Rahul pens emotional letter to Amethi people

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written an emotional letter to the people of Amethi, asking them to vote for him and promising development of the region as soon as Congress forms government at the Centre.

The letter is addressed to ‘Mera Amethi Parivar’ and says that the BJP has been setting up ‘factory of lies’ and is distributing ‘rivers of cash’ to entice voters. He says that the strength of Amethi lies in its honesty, integrity and simplicity.

It is being distributed in every house in Amethi which goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase.

Gandhi has not been able to devote sufficient time to his constituency since he has been busy campaigning across the country. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, has been campaigning for her brother.

In his letter, Gandhi said: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the Centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On May 6, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family.”

He further said that Amethi has been his family and it gives him courage to stand by the truth. He says he can hear the pain of the poor and will continue to raise his voice in their support.

The Congress President also wrote about ‘two ideologies in the country. The first is the Congress that works for farmers, youth, the weak, women and small traders and the second is the BJP which wants to work for 15-20 industrialists.

Rahul Gandhi has won from Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014 and this time he is being challenged again by Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is the BJP candidate again after 2014.

Earlier, on Friday, ‘missing’ posters of Rahul Gandhi had appeared all over the constituency