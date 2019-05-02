Deal with complaints against PM, Shah by May 6: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to decide on the remaining nine complaints made by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for allegedly making hate speeches or violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The court has sought a response from poll body on Monday.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress, told the court the poll body is very slow in action. “We filed the complaint three weeks ago, after that two phases of voting are over, and still (there is) no action… we hope EC will take action before the polls are over,” he said.

Appearing for the poll panel, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, however, told the court that for the Congress, it is very easy to pick up two lines from a speech and immediately rush to the Election Commission, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“But we have to look into the entire context of that statement, literally go through the full speech. It is laborious, and that’s why it is taking time,” he argued.

Dwivedi told the court that it has decided two complaints and that order in these two will be applicable to two other complaints, which are similar in nature. Citing next phase of voting slated for Monday, he sought that the time period to decide on the complaints against Modi and Shah should be extended till Wednesday.

Out of 11 complaints, the EC has decided two complaints and nine are remaining. It has given a clean chit to the Prime Minister for the April 1 speech at Wardha, and April 9 speech at Latur (both in Maharashtra).

However, the court rejected his demand, saying there is enough time for the poll body till Monday to decide on the complaints against Modi and Shah.

The court also fixed hearing on Congress MP Sushmita Dev’s petition on Modi and Shah’s alleged poll code violation with respect to the armed forces on Monday too.