Shatrughan files nomination from Patna Sahib

Congress candidate and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar which will head to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Sinha, the incumbent MP who quit the BJP and joined the Congress on April 6, was accompanied by senior Congress leaders in Patna, his hometown where he filed his nomination.

Earlier, Sinha took out a roadshow in the state capital which saw the participation of hundreds of residents and supporters.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.