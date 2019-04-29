1.33% VVPATs malfunctioned in 4th phase: EC

About 1.33 per cent of the VVPAT malfunctioned and about 0.44 per cent of the ballot units were replaced during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections at 72 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across nine states which went to the polls on Monday.

The poll panel said it replaced 0.44 per cent ballot unit, 0.43 per cent control unit and 1.89 per cent VVPATs as they malfunctioned.

About 64 per cent voter turnout was witnessed at 72 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday. The turnout in 2014 in these seats was 61.48 per cent.