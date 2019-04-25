We have failed to win pressure moments: Ashwin

Having started really well, Kings XI Punjab lost the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore thanks to the brilliant partnership between AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis, but KXIP skipper R. Ashwin refused to point at just one moment and said that there were quite a few moments in the match which if they had grabbed, the result could have been different from how it panned out a” 17-run loss for KXIP.

“There can be so many places where I thought we lost the game, but honestly in a T20 game it’s all about winning those pressure moments which we have not been able to win in the last few games. If we had actually held onto those crunch moments, we might have had a couple of more points or probably four points but that’s that, we weren’t able to close it out and we got some experience in the middle order, but couldn’t really close it out in the crucial moments today,” he explained.

Ashwin pointed at how RCB have managed to now win 4 out of 5 games and said that one win can now suddenly change the course even for KXIP and they too can get on a roll here.

“It’s all about getting one win together and we can get on a roll like RCB won three in a row now, so it’s all about getting one win and then we go back home and then we probably try to win a couple on the trot,” he said.

While there could be a case where some players have failed despite being given a longish rope, but Ashwin said that he believes in trusting the players and backing them to the core.

“It’s very important to keep trust in the players. We held onto giving players enough opportunities to try and come out on trumps. It’s important to back the players. In all the eleven games we played to be brutally honest, we haven’t been outplayed by any opposition which is a great positive for us. The one area we could really work on is the powerplay and the back-end finishing,” he said.