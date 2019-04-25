Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Jhansi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday held a massive road show here in Uttar Pradesh ahead of addressing a public meeting.

The Congress leader, who is also the party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Jhansi around 11.20 a.m. and kicked off the road show from the party office in the Sindhi chauraha area of the town.

Her road show passed through areas like Manik Chowk, Bada Bazar, Subhash Ganj, Talaiya and Orcha gate before culminating in the Ewat Market area of the town, covering a distance of over 5 km.

During her road show, the Congress General Secretary also visited the temple ‘6 Kund Mahadev mandir’ at Sindhi chauraha.

She was accompanied by the party’s candidate Shiv Sharan Kushwah.

Hundreds of party workers braved the heat to get a glimpse of their leader.

They raised slogans in support of the Congress leader and targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Clad in a purple sari, Priyanka Gandhi also offered a ride to some children on her SUV during the road show. Her gesture was cheered by several party workers who showered her with flower petals.

Jhansi will go to the polls in the fourth phase on April 29. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, voters in 26 have voted so far in the first three phases of polling, while the other 54 constituencies will go to the polls in the remaining four phases.

Later on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Ghursarai area of the Jhansi parliamentary constituency.

On Wednesday, she had held a road show in Bundelkhand’s Mahoba. Earlier, she also held road shows in different parts of the state for her party’s candidates.