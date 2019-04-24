Xiaomi launches 2 budget smartphones in India

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones in India.

Redmi Y3 would be available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Homes starting on April 30 while Redmi 7 would be available for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant starting on April 29.

“Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip, Redmi 7 has features including a dual rear camera, making it a well-rounded device across departments. Both phones also come with a high-capacity 4000mAh battery, offering the best of innovative technology to consumers across India,” Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The Redmi Y3 comes with a 6.26 inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Redmi 7 also features a 6.26 inch (15.9cm) HD+ Dot Notch display.

Both the devices are equipped with AI dual cameras comprising of 12MP+2MP lenses.

The Redmi 7 features an 8MP selfie snapper while the Redmi Y3 comes with a 32MP selfie camera.