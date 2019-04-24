Modi misleading the country on quota: Mayawati

BSP President Mayawati on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country on reservation.

She was replying to Modi’s assertion in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar that no one can take away reservation allotted to some sections of the society by the author of the Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar as long as (Modi) headed the government.

Writing in a Twitter post, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said: “The Prime Minister is misleading the country by saying that reservation in jobs and education will never be ended. It’s a jumla, because just like under the Congress rule, during the BJP government too all SC/ST/OBC reservation benefits were made completely ineffective. Why?”

She added: “The BJP and the Prime Minister must also explain why their governments at the Centre and in the states are not filling up lakhs of government jobs reserved for dalits, tribals and other backward classes (OBCs) and depriving these sections of their due.”