Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra

A Delhi Court on Wednesday stayed non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation complaint filed by advocate Surender Kumar Sharma.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal stayed the NBWs against the leaders and listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

The warrants were issued on Tuesday observing that they have failed to appear before the court. Later in the day, Kejriwal’s counsel moved an application seeking the stay.

Sharma alleged that in 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying that Kejriwal was pleased with his social services. However, he was later denied the ticket.

Sharma claimed that on October 14, 2013 articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons” which lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

Yogendra Yadav was a member of the National Executive of the AAP till 2015, when he quit the party to launch Swaraj India.