Charges against CJI: SC asks IB, CBI, Delhi Police to look into evidence given

The Supreme Court on Wednesday called the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the material furnished by lawyer Utsav Bains in support of his allegations in the framing of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a false sexual harassment case.

A bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Deepak Gupta will meet all the three officers in their chambers at 12.30 p.m.

Justice Gupta said, “We are not disclosing anything in the affidavit (submitted by lawyer Bains in a sealed cover). Very serious issues have been raised.”

The court said that further hearing in the matter will be held at 3 p.m. today.