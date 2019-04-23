North Korea confirms Kim Jong-un’s Russia visit

North Korean state media confirmed on Tuesday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un will visit Moscow shortly to hold his first summit with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit was confirmed in a report by the Korean Central News Agency, Efe news reported.

“They (Kim, Putin) will have talks during the visit,” it added.

Last week, Kremlin had confirmed that the two leaders would be meeting in the coming days in Russia in what would be their first summit.

Neither the date of the summit nor the venue have been revealed yet owing to security concerns but it is likely to take place in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, located 300 km from the border between both the countries.

Russian, South Korean and Japanese media have reported that Kim, who is believed to be heading to Russia in a train, will visit Vladivostok for three days starting Wednesday, when Putin will host a banquet for him, which will be followed by the bilateral summit on Thursday.

It will be the first summit between the two countries in eight years since Kim Jong-il, father of the current leader, travelled to Russia to meet then President Dmitri Medvedev.

It will also be Kim’s first overseas trip since his failed summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.