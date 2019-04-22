Congress announces 6 names for Delhi Lok Sabha polls

The Congress on Monday released the list of candidates on six out of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi for the May 12 Lok Sabha polls in the national capital.

The party has named former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi, Ajay Maken (New Delhi), J.P. Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi) and Rajesh Lilothia (North West Delhi), said a letter signed by Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

“Mahabal Mishra will contest from the West Delhi seat,” the letter by Wasnik, also in-Charge of Central Election Committee, added.

The party is yet to finalise a candidate for the South Delhi seat.