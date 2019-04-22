7 dead in temple stampede at TN’s Tiruchirappali

At least seven persons, including four women, died and 12 others were injured in a stampede in a private temple in Tiruchirappali district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the stampede happened when the devotees tried to receive the rupee coins known as ‘Padi Kasu’ from the priest.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 100,000 to their family members and Rs.50,000 to those who were injured.

DMK President M.K. Stalin, in a tweet, said he was shocked to hear about the death of seven persons.

He said the police has to beef up its security in such temple festivals.