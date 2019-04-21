India’s nuclear weapons not for ‘Diwali’, asserts Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is no longer afraid of Pakistan’s nuclear threats as today it is among the world powers with capability to carry out nuclear attacks across land, water, and air.

Addressing a poll rally here, he said: “The NDA government has instilled fear in the minds and hearts of terrorists. We hit terrorists getting right into their homes. Now India is no more afraid of Pakistan threats.”

“There was a time when Pakistan used to threaten India every second day saying ‘We have the nuclear button, we have the nuclear button’, which was also reported by our media.

“Then what do we have? Is it (India’s nuclear arsenal) for Diwali?” he asked as the crowd applauded and started chanting his name.

Attacking the Congress and other opposition parties, he said: “We forced Pakistan to beg around the world. You think that I did what was right, but Congress and its allies think it was not right.

“They think terrorism and national security is just not the issue to discuss. They think that Modi should not talk of Indian honour and valour. Why? Am I here to attend a Bhajan Mandali (hymn singing session)?”

Citing his government’s record on terrorism, particularly the Balakot air strike following the Pulwama attack on February 14 that left 40 CRPF men dead, he mocked the opposition’s response.

“We went into their (terrorists’) homes to attack them and they (Congress) are asking for proof. As we the hit terrorists, pains were felt in their hearts.”

Modi also accused the Congress of losing the upper hand after the 1971 war with Pakistan by surrendering the opportunity at the Shimla Round Table Conference and giving back the land it had won as well returning 90,000 captured Pakistanis soldiers.

“At that time, the Kashmir problem could have been discussed and resolved. However, the Congress government bowed to the world pressure and did not discuss anything significant. Had Modi been there, he would never have lost this opportunity,” he said.

“There is one more reason why Congress doesn’t want to talk on national security,” he added.

He also accused of Congress of indulging in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam. “With Michael mama (alleged middleman Christian Michael), they looted honest people”s income. However, as you had elected a ‘mazboot’ government, we contacted France for Rafale (fighter jets), leaving aside Congress agents. These aircraft will soon be seen in Indian skies,” he said.

“We speeded up the process to manufacture Tejas aircrafts, even the most advanced rifle is being manufactured in India, the bullet-proof jackets which soldiers eagerly awaited for under the Congress government are now being manufactured in India,” he said.

He also accused Congress of spreading lies and depriving the people of Rajasthan from availing major benefits under PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, the economically backward class quota and Ayushmaan Bharat scheme by not sharing names of beneficiaries.

Modi had earlier addressed a rally in the state’s Chittorgarh, where he, citing the terror attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, called on the people to vote for him and his party for the “complete eradication of terrorism”.