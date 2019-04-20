Ex-MP CM Digvijaya files papers for Bhopal LS seat

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Singh, who left from the residence of former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, went to the District Collector’s Office to file his papers. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters.

Before filing his papers, Singh, along with his wife Amrita Singh, offered prayers at the Jharneshwar temple here and then went to receive the blessings of Swami Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati.

Singh will be competing against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for the Bhopal parliamentary seat, for which polling will take place on May 12.