Congress leader S. Krishna joins BJP in Kerala

In a major jolt to the Congress, the party’s three-time MP from Kollam in Kerala, S. Krishna Kumar, on Saturday joined the BJP here.

Kumar joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in the presence of former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and BJP’s spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said: “I was associated with Rajiv Gandhi. And I was sad the way treatment was meted out to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.”

“He (Rao) was not given a decent burial and even his remains were not kept at the Congress headquarters for the public,” he said.