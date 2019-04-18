Modi, BJP nervous like Congress was in 2014: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, saying they are nervous as the Congress was ahead of its rout in the Lok Sabha battle in 2014.

“Today, amid voting for the second phase, the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are nervous like the Congress was fearful and distressed in the last Lok Sabha polls sensing defeat. The main reason is their anti-poor, anti-labour, anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, anti-backward and anti-Muslim mindest,” she tweeted.

Her remarks came as the voting for the second phase was underway in eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura and Agra.

The BSP, which failed to win even one seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is contesting this year in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.