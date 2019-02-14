It’s a moment of pride: Sunny Deol on son’s debut

As his elder son Karan Deol makes his debut in Bollywood with the film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, actor Sunny Deol described it as a proud moment for him.

“For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! Presenting to you ‘Pal Pal…’ in cinemas on July 19,” Sunny tweeted.

Sunny also announced that the film is slated to release on July 19.

“Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ in cinemas on 19th July.”

Sunny, who is also directing the movie, unveiled the official posters of the film and described it as a “story of romance filled with adventures”.

Apart from his son, he also introduced another new face Sahher Bambba. She will be seen playing Karan’s love interest in the movie.

The title of the film is taken from veteran actor Dharmendra’s famous song “Pal pal dil ke paas” from the movie “Blackmail”, which released in 1973.