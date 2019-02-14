Fighting is no solution: Dikshit to Kejriwal

Soon after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the issue of the transfer and posting of Delhi government officers, Congress city unit chief Sheila Dikshit on Thursday advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that fighting is no solution.

“Constitution has defined the power Delhi has, its not unlimited. Centre, Lt Governor and Home Ministry handle a lot of things,” the three time former Chief Minister told the media here.

“So fighting is no solution, make changes if needed,” she said.

Her remarks came after Kejriwal accused the Centre and the Supreme Court of not allowing them to work in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had, on a number of occasions, accused the Centre of not allowing them to function.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Dikshit said “power does not depend on the number of seats you have”.

The AAP had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the national capital in the 2015 Assembly polls. The Congress had scored a duck in the polls while the Bharatiya Janata Party won three seats.