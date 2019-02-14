AAP calls SC verdict ‘unfortunate’

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the decision of the Supreme Court over the issue of transfer and posting of Delhi government officers is “unfortunate”.

“The Delhi government completed four years today. Since it was formed, the Centre has been creating hurdles in the works of Delhi government. We were hoping that after four years, the SC will give a clear decision in the case,” party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told the media here.

“But the news we are getting is that no clear decision has been made. Now, the matter is being referred to a bigger bench. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

The party MLA also said that the decision was more “unfortunate” for the people of Delhi than it is for the Delhi government.

“There is no clarity till now. Both the judges have different opinions on the transfer and posting matter,” he said.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the issue of transfer and posting of Delhi government officers.

Justice A.K. Sikri said transfers and postings of joint secretaries and officers above will be in the domain of the Lieutenant Governor, for those below them, the recommendation will be routed through the Council of Ministers of the elected government in Delhi.

However, Justice Ashok Bhushan differed, saying that the Delhi government has no control over appointments. Transfer and appointment of “higher” officers will rest with the Centre, he added.

Bhardwaj said the officers the government is forced to work with are not under their control, adding that it can’t even replace the officers with another.

“How will a government, which does not even have the power to control which officer will do what, will run an entire state?” he added.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Delhi Chief Minister on this day in 2015, after sweeping 67 of the 70 Assembly seats here.