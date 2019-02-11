Michelle Obama hits the Grammy stage

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama joined artistes Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez on the Grammy stage here to talk about the impact of music on her life.

After singer Alicia Keys, the host of the ceremony on February 10, welcomed the guests and spoke about the “shared global language” — music — she called Gaga, Smith, Lopez and Obama to join her on stage.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the ‘who run the world’ songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story,” Obama said to the audience that wildly cheered for her throughout her speech.

“Music helps us share ourselves. Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear each other and to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters.”

Prior to the strong speech, singer Camila Cabello’s opening performance made a political statement.

The “Havana” singer performed alongside Ricky Martin, Young Thug, J. Balvin, and Cuban-American jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.

Balvin, a Colombian singer, held up a prop newspaper with the headline: “Build bridges, not walls”. He performed his famous “Mi Gente” song with Camila.