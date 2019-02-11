Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut for 6th day

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, stranding hundreds of vehicles and creating a crisis of essential supplies in the Kashmir Valley.

“Even as hectic landslide clearance operation was on in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector, a massive landslide hit the highway at Marog on Sunday, delaying the opening of the highway,” a traffic department official said.

Unless this is cleared, no traffic will be allowed, he added.

Over 3,000 vehicles are stranded along the nearly 300-kilometre long road for the last six days.

Many stranded vehicles are carrying essential supplies for the landlocked valley. Due to the non-availability of essentials a crisis situation has arisen there.

In addition to severe shortages of edibles like vegetables, poultry products, mutton, there is shortage of petroleum products as well.

Authorities were forced to order rationing of petroleum products till the supply position improves.

Airfare between the valley and outside has skyrocketed after the closure of the highway on February 6, with series of avalanches hitting Jammu and Kashmir in various spots.

Scores of valley-bound people stranded have started running short of money due to the unforeseen severing of road links.

Those stranded have demanded special air sorties so that they can reach the valley.