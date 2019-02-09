Will wrap up ‘Taanaji’ in May: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Actor Ajay Devgn says he will wrap up the shooting for his upcoming film “Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior” in May.

Asked about the scenario where filmmakers are making movies on historical figures apart from Mughal Emperors like Akbar and Jahangir, he said: “We have read about Taanaji Malusare when we were in a school and now, the time is changing, where people are exploring different stories and characters who were popular figures in the history.

“Now younger generation is aware that there are lots of historical figures on which we can make films apart from four or five historical figures,” added Ajay, who will be seen playing the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in Shivaji’s army.

Talking about the shooting of the film, he said: “By May this year, we will wrap up shooting of the film and it will be released in November.”

“Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior” is a period drama directed by Om Raut. It is co-produced by Ajay and Bhushan Kumar. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 22.

The “Raid” star is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Total Dhamaal”, which is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise “Dhamaal”. The second was “Double Dhamaal”. It is directed by Inder Kumar.

Asked what urged him to be a part of the comedy entertainer, he said: “It’s a two hour five minute film. I laughed so much when I heard script of this film for the first time so, I told Indra Kumar that if you make the film in same manner you have narrated its script to me then, I will do this film.”