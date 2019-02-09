Never made any film for myself: Sonu Nigam

New Delhi, Popular singer Sonu Nigam has also been a composer, performer, host as well as an actor. He says while most people make films to launch themselves, the “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani” actor never made any movie for himself.

In the new video of the song “Ishq ki gali” from the film “SP Chauhan”, Sonu is seen flaunting his dance and acting skills.

“I’ve featured in a video of a song for a film after a long time and it felt nice. There’s lots of fun. It’s a wedding song. I did this out of my love for Vibhas (composer) and also because the ethos behind the film is so nice,” Sonu told IANS in an email interview.

Asked if he would you like to do a full-fledged film once again as an actor, Sonu said: “I never made any film for myself. People offered (them to) me. Everybody else make films for themselves to launch themselves.

“I never wanted to do that so, one thing is very clear that I don’t have the time or the intent or inclination to invest 100 days of my life on something which is going to take over the rest of my life.”

Calling himself a “busy human being”, the singer, who will soon release a single and go on a US tour with singer Neha Kakkar, shared: “I’ve a lot of things that I do in my life, so, to leave all that and get busy shooting and all, would be difficult.

“I don’t say no to anything but yes, if I’m ever destined to, if I find something good and if somebody comes with something good… I completely believe in destiny, if I’m destined to, I will (act again). Otherwise, I am not making any special efforts for it.”

Earlier this week, Sonu updated his fans on social media about him getting hospitalised due to sea food allergy. But that hasn’t stopped him from working.

Talking about his projects, he said: “There’s another song that’s coming out soon. It is called ‘Velle velle yaar’. You will see me doing a lot of ‘masti’ in that song too.”