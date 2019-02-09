Gujjars’ stir affects Delhi-Mumbai train route for 2nd day

The Delhi-Mumbai train route remained severely affected for the second consecutive day as the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their stir on Saturday, demanding five per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutes.

Led by Col. Kirori Singh Meena, the Gujjars continued blocking the train track between Malarna and Nimoda railway station which led to the disruption of train running on the Mumbai-Delhi route.

The cancelled trains include Nizamuddin-Indore Express, Dehradun Express, among others. Those travelling on these routes are facing the blues due to the agitation.

The passengers of other states are also facing a tough time due to cancellation and route diversion.

Patna-Ahmedabad train route has been changed and Jaipur Bayana express has been partially cancelled. Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur route has been changed.

Similarly, the route has been changed for Firozpur Cantt.-Mumbai train, Ahmedabad-Shri Vaishnu Devi Katra train, Mumbai Central- Amritsar train among others.

The trains coming from Delhi have been stopped at Bayana.

The agitation by Gujjars has also led to the plying of roadways buses on Hindaun-Karauli route.

The Rajasthan government has formed a three-member ministerial committee on late Friday night to initiate a dialogue with Gujjar leaders.

The members include Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Minister for Social Justice Bhanwarlal Meghwal. The committee also includes IAS officer Neeraj K. Pawan.

Security has been tightened in Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Tonk to avert violence and disruption in supply of essential goods.