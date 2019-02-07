Rs 4.79 lakh cr budget presented in the UP Assembly

A budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore was presented in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday by the state’s Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

In the budget, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has focused on farmers, strengthening healthcare and jobs for the youth.

Rs 700 crore has been allotted for the construction of 36 new police stations, expansion of training capacity of police and PAC personnel other than construction of new barracks for them.

Rs 892 crore has been kept aside for the National Agriculture Development Scheme, Rs 450 crore for National Crop Insurance Scheme and Rs 150 crore for the pre-storage of fertilisers to ensure that the farmers do not have any problem procuring these.

The state government has also decided to develop 500 markets in rural areas at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The budget also proposes to buy wheat at a rate of Rs 1,840 per quintal.

Reiterating its commitment to bovine cattle, the state government announced that a special cess has been created from the its Excise Department and the Rs 165 crore estimated revenue from it will be used to set up and maintain destitute cattle sheds.

Rs 247.60 crore, in addition, has been proposed for maintenance and construction of gaushalas in rural areas.

A new dairy farm will be set up in Mathura at a cost of Rs 56 crore. The budget also proposes Rs 6,240 crore for the financial year 2019-20 under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna (Gramin)’ and a provision of Rs 3,488 crore for implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

For promoting sports and creative works among the rural youth, Rs 25 crore has been proposed for the ‘Yuvak Mangal Dal Yojna’.

The government has also made a provision of Rs 250 crore for its ambitious “One District, One Product (ODOP)” scheme. To link youth with self employment, Rs 100 crore is proposed under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojna. Provision of Rs 30 crore for ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna’ – aimed at uplifting traditional crafts persons including carpenters, tailors, basket weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, potters, sweet makers, barbers, cobblers and masons – has also been made.

Aiming at better and readily available healthcare facilities in the state, the government has made a provision of Rs 1,298 crore for the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ – National Health Protection Mission Scheme – Rs 291 crore for ‘Pradhan Mantri Matr Vandana Yojna’, Rs 111 crore under the state-funded ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan’ to benefit the eligible beneficiaries deprived of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and Rs 47.50 crore for setting up of 100-bed hospitals.