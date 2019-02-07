Contempt notice to Nageswara Rao, Subha Ram

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on CBI Joint Director M. Nageswara Rao and prosecution in-charge S. Bhasuram Subha Ram for transferring a CBI officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case despite the courts embargo against the transfer of investigating officials.

In a sudden turn of events, the apex court initiated contempt proceedings against the two officials for processing a file relating to the transfer of then Additional Director A.K. Sharma who was heading the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Misra, and Justice Sanjiv Johanna slammed both officials for transferring Sharma without notifying the court or informing the Appointments Cabinet Committee (CCA).

Taking a “very very serious view” of the transfer, the bench sought their response by Monday and their personal presence in the court on Tuesday.

The court also sought the presence of all CBI officials who dealt with the file relating to the transfer of Sharma from CBI to the Central Reserve Police Force as its Additional Director.