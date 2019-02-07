CBI summons Kolkata Commissioner for questioning on Feb 9

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before it on February 9 in connection with its probe into Sharada chit fund case, officials said.

A senior CBI official requesting anonymity told IANS that Kumar has been asked to depose before it on February 7 in Shillong.

The move comes a day after the CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla posted 10 of its officials temporarily in Kolkata.

In an order issued on February 6, the CBI attached 10 officials, including one Superintendent of Police (SP), three Assistant SPs, two Deputy SPs and three inspectors from different zones to Kolkata’s Economic Offence Wing of the agency from February 8 to 20.

The agency directed all the 10 officials to report to the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Kolkata.

It also said the orders were taken after the approval from the CBI Director.

A team of CBI was allegedly roughed up and detained for a few hours when it went to question Kumar at his residence in Kolkata on Sunday in connection with its probe into the Sharada and Rose valley chit fund cases.

Following the face-off between the CBI and Kolkata Police, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on hunger strike for over 45 hours starting on Sunday.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter on Tuesday, directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to join the CBI probe on February 19 at a neutral place, in Meghalaya’s Shillong.