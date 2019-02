Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into a money laundering case.

Vadra, arrived at the ED’s office located in central Delhi’s Jamnagar House at 3.45 p.m.

Vadra was accompanied by his wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

However, after leaving Robert Vadra to the ED office, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left the ED office.