India among World Cup favourites: Warne

Leg-spin legend Shane Warne believes India is one of the favourites to lift this year’s World Cup trophy along with England and defending champions Australia.

“As I’m putting my #worldcup squad together for my column, I really believe Aust can win it again. As we have the players for the conditions, match winners etc. I think England & India go in as hot favourites, but if the selectors play their part – then the Aussies can 100% win,” Warne wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Indians have been in excellent form in limited overs cricket in the recent past. They won 5-1 in South Africa, defeated Australia 2-1 before beating New Zealand 4-1 this year.

The only blemish in their near perfect recent record is a 2-1 loss to England.