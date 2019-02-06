1st T20I: New Zealand hammer India by 80 runs

An all-round effort guided New Zealand to a thumping 80-run victory over India in the first contest of the three-match Twenty20 rubber at the Westpac stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth 220-run target for victory, the Indian batsmen failed to show fight against a disciplined Kiwi bowling attack as the entire team was bowled out for 139 runs in 19.2 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 219/6 (Tim Seifert 84, Colin Munro 34; Hardik Pandya 2/51) beat India 139 all out (MS Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29; Tim Southee 3/17) by 80 runs.