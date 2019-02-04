‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Love Gen’, unique show and experience for me, says Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh, who combined ramp walk with live rap performance at the Lakme Fashion Week, says it was a unique show and experience for him.

Actor Ranveer Singh along with entire Gully Boy hosted an impromptu rapping session on the sidelines of on-going Lakme Fashion Week 2019 on Sunday evening.

Ranveer Singh, Naezy and entire Gully Gang took the center stage and crooned massive hits from Gully Boy – ‘Asli Hop Hop and Apna Time Aayega’, for the audiences and they went wild. Ranveer even jumped into the crowd like a rock star.

Talking about the show, Ranveer said, “It was a very unique show. Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performance, live music show, the entire gang is authentic rappers and they contributed the film, dialogues, and music of the film.

“It was a unique show and a unique experience for me and I am thankful to the entire team for having me along with Ranveer Singh, the entire ‘Gully Gang’, rapper Nazy, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani was present at the event.

Actor Ranveer Singh turned show-stopper for Love Gen at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The ‘Simmba’ actor was seen sporting a jump-suit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked the ramp for hip and vibrant new Love Gen collection.

This is the first time a movie and fashion show has successfully amalgamated on-ramp. Talking about the experience, Ranveer said, “I loved it! It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise, turned right”

‘Gully Boy’ is directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles.

The film releases on February 14.