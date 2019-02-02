Those involved in corruption coming together out of fear: Modi on opposition alliance

Taking a swipe at the proposed alliance of opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said those who facing charges of corruption against them and their relatives are coming together as they are scared of his nationwide drive against corruption and black money.

“See the photos of those came together in Kolkata. They appear so scared. Somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s nephew and the rest are themselves involved in corruption. So they came together in Kolkata,” Modi said at a public rally.

“They are comming together to stop me from taking action against corruption and back money. They all are busy abusing me because I am probing those scams. But no matter how much they abuse, they cannot stop me from doing that,” Modi said referring to Wet Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega-anti BJP rally in Kolkata on January 19 where leaders of several opposition parties were present.

Modi said the political leaders who would not see face-to-face even four years ago were hugging each other.

“Those who made money from chit funds and defence deals do not like the chowkidar (guard),” the Prime Minister said.

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, the Prime Minister said: “Your chowkidar has started a huge ‘abhiyan’ (drive) to cleanse the country of corruption and black money…The country’s most powerful and famed family is also doing the rounds of courts on charges of tax evasion and cheating.”