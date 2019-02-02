Shahabuddin’s nephew shot dead in Bihar

Jailed former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew was shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan district, triggering violent protests, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Yusuf was shot dead in Pratappur village, where Shahabuddin hails from. He was gunned down by unidentified assailants late on Friday, Siwan Superintendent of police Navin Chander Jha said.

The attackers pumped the bullets into his chest and Yusuf died on the spot,” Jha said, adding it was not yet clear what led to the murder.

Yusuf was close to his cousin Mohammad Osama, Shahabuddin’s son.

Hundread of angry villagers, mostly Shahabussin’s supporters, blocked roads and demanded action.

Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.