HC grants more time to CBI to probe wrestler Narsingh Yadav’s complaint

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted one month more to CBI to probe wrestler Narsingh Yadav’s complaint related to doping filed ahead of 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Central Bureau of Investigation told Justice Najmi Waziri that it needs more time to probe the case as it is in process of obtaining the statement of theA members of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The investigation agency has send requests to question the foreign nationalsA through diplomatic channels.

Narsingh had tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Rio Olympics and was debarred from representing India. Thereafter, Yadav filed a complaint alleging that his food was spiked.

Narsingh had lodged the complaint after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s decision not to give a clean chit to the wrestler in the doping matter. He has been banned for four year.

CBI also told he court that Narsingh Yadav is one of best wrestler of the country and has full sympathy with him. CBI also assured that it is trying to conclude the investigation as early as possible.

The probe agency also filed a report in a sealed cover.

Claiming that after his several representations to the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the probe went unheeded, he moved the high court seeking speedy disposal of his complaint.

The court has listed the matter in March for further hearing.

CBI counsel Ripudaman Singh Bhardwaj has told the court that the probe agency has to question members of the CAS panel and the scientists involved in the decision-making process who are foreign nationals.