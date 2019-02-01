Kashmir gets fresh snow

Fresh snowfall occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as the weather office forecast improvement from afternoon onwards.

There has been light to moderate snowfall in the valley and rain in the Jammu division over the past 24 hours, a Met official said, adding, “Weather is likely to improve from today afternoon.”

Due to a cloud cover the minimum temperatures hovered around zero degree Celsius in the valley. Srinagar was at minus 0.5, Pahalgam minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 6, Kargil and Drass both were at minus 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu 8.1, Katra 5.4, Batote minus 1.6, Bannihal minus 0.5 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.