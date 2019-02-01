Higher tax exemption limit lifts Sensex 390 points

The Interim Budget’s proposal to give full rebate to tax payers having annual income up to Rs 5 lakh on Friday boosted the Indian equity market during the post-noon trade session on Friday.

As Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, healthy buying was witnessed in the auto, FMCG and capital goods stocks.

At around noon, the Sensex traded at 36,647.04 points, higher by 390.35 points or 1.08 per cent from the previous close of 36,256.69 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,933.65, higher by 102.70 points or 0.95 per cent from the previous close.