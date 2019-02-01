6 cr LPG connections given under Ujjwala, mostly to women: Goyal

Over 6 crore free cooking gas connections have been provided under the government’s Ujjwala Yojana scheme aimed at providing LPG to poor households, the Centre announced on Friday.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that with such progress made in providing clean cooking fuel, the current government was well in course to meeting within its present tenure the target of the Ujjwala scheme of providing 8 crore free LPG connections to poor families.

“The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a remarkable success story of the government and the majority of beneficiaries are women,” Goyal said.